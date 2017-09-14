Restoring Wetlands and Our Environment

Newswise — Sept. 21, 2017— Wetlands, including the Everglades, are important to the health of the environment. Restoring their ability to process water is the topic of several talks at a scientific meeting.

The “Wetland Restoration: Soil Processes, Indicators, and Global Significance Landscape” symposium planned at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL, will address this important topic. The symposium will be held Monday, October 23, 2017, 1:30 PM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Constructed wetlands that help in environmental remediation is the topic for Brandon Liggett’s presentation. His research is assessing the value of PVC pipe systems – referred to as IRIS tubes – coated with an iron oxide paint.

Jacob Berkowitz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will present research on restoration techniques that introduce thin layers of sediment onto degrading marsh surfaces. The researchers evaluated soil nutrient, physical and microbial properties after remediation.

Tree islands are ecologically important in the Everglades because they add habitat, as well as plant and animal diversity to the surrounding marshes. However, there are fewer tree islands, so investigators from Florida International University are trying to determine causes of tree island loss to help find ways to remediate them.

Peat levels in the Everglades have also been declining. Peat is an important source for carbon storage, as part of the global carbon cycle. Saoli Chanda will present research with regard to restoring water sources in the Everglades and the impacts that may have on peat.

Highway construction through the Everglades has impacted the ecosystem; however, a recently structured trail bridge may restore some ecological balance.

For more information about the 2017 meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference . Pre-registration by Oct. 10, 2017 is required. Visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/media for registration information. For information about the “Wetland Restoration: Soil Processes, Indicators, and Global Significance” symposium visit https://scisoc.confex.com/crops/2017am/webprogram/Session17007.html.

