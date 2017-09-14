The Government of Canada Invests in Lifesaving Opioids Research

7.5M grant will fund research into preventing opioid overdoses and treating opioid dependency

Newswise — September 14, 2017 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Institutes of Health Research

The growing number of overdoses, and deaths caused by opioids, is a national public health crisis. The Government of Canada recognized this crisis and identified it as a key priority. Recent data indicates that in 2016, there were 2,816 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada. While the Government is taking urgent action to avoid these preventable deaths, the Government recognizes the need for further research that will inform government policies and ongoing efforts to tackle this crisis.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced an investment of $7.5M from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to support practical research interventions to prevent opioid overdoses, treat those living with opioid dependency, and promote harm reduction. This research investment will enhance the development of evidence-based practices that can be used by those dealing with this crisis on the ground, while at the same time providing additional access to interventions across Canada. This investment will provide meaningful opportunities to improve ongoing efforts in communities.

The Canadian Research Initiative in Substance Misuse (CRISM) will use this funding to study how to best integrate evidence-based interventions into practical settings. This national program will focus on interventions that have a high potential for reducing the individual and population harms of opioid use.

CRISM is a pan-Canadian network of about 500 researchers, service providers, policy makers and people with lived experience dedicated to conducting research and translating evidence-based interventions into clinical practice, community-based prevention, harm reduction, and health system changes.

The funds will be divided equally between CRISM’s four nodes, in British Columbia, the Prairies, Ontario, and the Quebec/Maritime regions. CRISM will consult extensively with its members to ensure the investment has the greatest impact.

Specifically, the research program will focus on: