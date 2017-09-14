Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant: Leading Transplant Experts Available for Interview/Comment

Newswise — Selena Gomez, celebrity actress and singer, revealed today that she received a kidney transplant from her best friend and living organ donor. Additionally, Selena also publicly shared she needed a kidney transplant as a result of her lupus condition. As a leader in organ transplantation and living organ donation, NewYork-Presbyterian can offer the following transplant surgeons for in-person, phone and e-mail interviews :

Dr. Sandip Kapur, Chief of Transplant Surgery and Director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Programs at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Anthony Watkins, Kidney Transplant Surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

NewYork-Presbyterian transplant surgeons can discuss:

How lupus affects the kidneys.

Explain how kidney transplants are performed and what kidney donor and recipients can expect during surgery.

Why living organ donors like Selena’s are so essential to saving lives .

To arrange an interview, email mbi9001@nyp.org or call 347-802-5492.