Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant: Leading Transplant Experts Available for Interview/Comment

Article ID: 681131

Released: 14-Sep-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Expert Pitch
    Newswise — Selena Gomez, celebrity actress and singer, revealed today that she received a kidney transplant from her best friend and living organ donor. Additionally, Selena also publicly shared she needed a kidney transplant as a result of her lupus condition. As a leader in organ transplantation and living organ donation, NewYork-Presbyterian can offer the following transplant surgeons for in-person, phone and e-mail interviews:

    • Dr. Sandip Kapur, Chief of Transplant Surgery and Director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Programs at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Dr. Anthony Watkins, Kidney Transplant Surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    NewYork-Presbyterian transplant surgeons can discuss:

    • How lupus affects the kidneys.
    • Explain how kidney transplants are performed and what kidney donor and recipients can expect during surgery.
    • Why living organ donors like Selena’s are so essential to saving lives.

    To arrange an interview, email mbi9001@nyp.org or call 347-802-5492.

