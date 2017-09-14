Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke Available to Discuss Significance & Importance of Selena Gomez Having a Living Donor.
Newswise — Jayme Locke, M.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain transplant chain — the longest ongoing kidney chain on record with 74 transplants since 2013 — and director of UAB's incompatible transplant program. Dr. Locke can discuss the significance and importance of living kidney donors and the need in the United States to create a national kidney donation exchange, which she says can exponentially increase the number of live donor matches.
