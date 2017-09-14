 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke Available to Discuss Significance & Importance of Selena Gomez Having a Living Donor.

Article ID: 681133

Released: 14-Sep-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UAB News

    UAB Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain — the longest ongoing kidney transplant chain in the world at 74 current transplants. More are scheduled for October.

  • Credit: UAB News

    UAB Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain — the longest ongoing kidney transplant chain in the world at 74 current transplants. More are scheduled for October.

  • Credit: UAB News

    UAB Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain — the longest ongoing kidney transplant chain in the world at 74 current transplants. More are scheduled for October.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Kidney Disease, Surgery, Transplantation
KEYWORDS
  • selena gomez, Kidney Transplant, kidney transplant chain, Kidney Transplants, Kidney Advocacy,
  • living kidney donation, living kidney donors, Lupus, lupus and kidney transplant, lupus and kidney transplants,
  • Kidney Chain, francia raisa
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Jayme Locke, M.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain transplant chain — the longest ongoing kidney chain on record with 74 transplants since 2013 — and director of UAB's incompatible transplant program. Dr. Locke can discuss the significance and importance of living kidney donors and the need in the United States to create a national kidney donation exchange, which she says can exponentially increase the number of live donor matches.

    More on Jayme Locke.

    HD Video/Audio available for live & taped interviews in the UAB News Studio.

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!