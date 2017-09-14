Physician Honored for Policy Advocacy and Calls for All Physicians to Get Involved

Newswise — Phoenix, September 14, 2017 – This week, at the 2017 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, Vincent J. Tranchitella, MD, was honored with 2017 Advocacy Award in recognition of extraordinary contributions to increase public awareness and advocate to government entities or insurance companies regarding the role of EDX medicine in diagnosis and treatment.

“It’s always special to be recognized by your peers,” said Dr. Tranchitella. “However, I think this award could be given out to a number of physicians. There are so many people doing good work. It’s an honor, but I’m accepting on behalf of all of those who are advocates.”

“Dr. Tranchitella has been an incredible asset to the AANEM and our advocacy initiatives,” said AANEM Health Policy Director Millie Suk, JD, MPP. “He is extremely knowledgeable and motivated and always goes above and beyond when it comes to any issues facing AANEM members and their patients.”

During his more than 20 year career, Dr. Tranchitella has been committed to practice and advocacy issues. He has taken a leading role in efforts to work with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Congress to mandate standards of care for EDX medicine.

Dr. Tranchitella doesn’t make the effort alone – he aims to encourage all physicians to get involved.

“[Advocacy] requires time we don’t have individually, but collectively we can make a difference,” he said. “Advocacy is important for our patients. Advocacy can be very simple – take 5 minutes to send the letter we get from our medical organizations.”

During his time as 2014-2015 AANEM president, Dr. Tranchitella made it a priority for the entire AANEM organization to objectively demonstrate the value of high-quality EDX medicine to both payers and patients. He spearheaded the partnership with the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit think tank, in order to evaluate the correlation between quality EDX studies and accurate diagnoses.

For more on AANEM’s advocacy efforts, visit: https://www.aanem.org/Advocacy.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###