Lawrence R. Robinson, MD, of the Robinson Index Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Newswise — Phoenix, September 15, 2017 – Today, at the 2017 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, Dr. Lawrence R. Robinson was honored with the AANEM Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the fields of electrodiagnostic (EDX) and neuromuscular (NM) medicine.

“I’ve been coming to AANEM meetings since 1986,” said Dr. Robinson. “It’s great to be recognized by my main organization.”

“Dr. Robinson has been a significant part of the AANEM family for many years,” said AANEM Executive Director Shirlyn Adkins. “He has been involved in teaching at the meeting and will always be remembered as a part of EMG Talk where he made teaching all about fun. He has contributed innovative, game-changing research and has been instrumental in teaching the physicians of the future. I have known Larry a long time, and the committee has made an excellent choice.”

“I am intrigued by education – the challenge of engaging the learner,” said Dr. Robinson on his education accolades. He credits this thinking for the incarnation of his persona as Spike of “Spike and Wave” alongside Dr. William Litchy at the yearly AANEM Meeting “EMG Talk,” which is a play on the NPR radio show Car Talk.

Dr. Robinson’s research in PMR has been honored with multiple awards too, including the AANEM 2005 Distinguished Research Award. Throughout his career, he has been a leader in PMR research with more than 130 published papers. His research even led to the Robinson Index, which improves sensitivity and specificity of sensory testing in carpal tunnel syndrome.

“I am proud to have an index named after me,” said Dr. Robinson. “The idea behind this index was to see if combining multiple measures into one would perform better than using single measurements.”

Dr. Robinson is Professor and Division Director of PMR at the University of Toronto and Head of PMR at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the John and Sally Eaton Chair in Rehabilitation Science. A graduate of Brandeis University, in Massachusetts, Dr. Robinson attended Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and completed his residency at Northwestern University in Chicago.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###