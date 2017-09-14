Cyber Security Expert Calls for a New ID Security System

It’s time for a new identification system, says Dr. Ray Klump, professor and director of the Master of Information Security program at Lewis University.

After the recent Equifax data breach, Klump stresses the importance of protecting personal information such as social security numbers, drivers license numbers, birth dates and addresses.

While some services exist to help protect sensitive information, Klump can speak to the fact that companies have been using key fobs or smart card system for years and suggests it’s time to expand that system to a federal level.

The key fob or smart card system would involve each citizen having their own username and password stored on the federal government’s central authentication system, and to engage in a financial or medical transaction, the person would have to enter both his or her username and password, as well as the code currently shown on the key fob or smart card. This would provide a safer nationwide dynamic identification system.

