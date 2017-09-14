Kathy Shaw, MD, from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Receives Jim Seidel Distinguished Service Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics Section of Emergency Medicine

Newswise — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is proud to announce that Kathy Shaw, MD, MSCE, FAAP, a national leader in the fields of pediatric emergency medicine and quality and patient safety, has received the prestigious Jim Seidel Distinguished Service Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Shaw devoted much of her career to the education and academic development of trainees and faculty in pediatric emergency medicine and improving the quality of emergency care for children nationally. As the Department of Pediatrics’ Associate Chair for Quality and Patient Safety, she is a leader and mentor to many faculty and fellows across multiple specialties and areas of research. She is the Co-Director of the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Safety, a master’s degree training program at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Throughout her career, Kathy Shaw has been a leader in clinical care and innovation in the emergency department and also in advancing quality improvement and patient safety activities,” said Dr. Joseph W. St. Geme, III, chair of Pediatrics and Physician-in-Chief at CHOP. “This award puts Kathy in the Hall of Fame of Pediatric Emergency Medicine specialists, an honor she truly deserves.”

In 2015, Dr. Shaw was named the 2015 ED Director of the Year by American College of Emergency Physicians/Emergency Medicine Foundation for her interdisciplinary work to improve operational and clinical standards for evidence based emergency care. As Chief of the Division of Emergency Medicine at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for 19 years, she mentored and built an academic faculty of 50 physicians and PhDs and 12 fellows.

She is the Nicholas Crognale Endowed Chair of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, the Associate Chair for Quality and Patient Safety at CHOP, and Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. She served as the Chair of the Committee on Pediatric Emergency Medicine for the American Academy of Pediatrics, is an Associate Editor for Annals of Emergency Medicine and a senior epidemiologist for the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network. Dr. Shaw has also served as Co-Chair of the Committee on Patient Safety for Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN) and the AAP Section On Emergency Medicine's Committee on Quality Transformation, Patient Safety Task Force.

Dr. Shaw is a prolific writer and researcher whose areas of interest include the diagnosis and management of acute pediatric illness and injuries, most notably UTI and bronchiolitis, and in safety and QI initiatives in pediatrics. Dr. Shaw is also involved nationally and internationally in educating practicing physicians.

