Over 50 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in AAP Annual Meeting

Newswise — Over 50 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will address colleagues at this year’s annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on current issues in vaccine education, autism, sports injuries, gastroenterology, emergency medicine, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), telemedicine and neonatology, among others. Specific presentation highlights include:

In addition to presentations, several experts will be honored with awards:

Christopher Feudtner, MD, PhD, MPH will receive the William G. Bartholome Award for Ethical Excellence from the American Academy of Pediatrics at the Section of Bioethics

will receive the William G. Bartholome Award for Ethical Excellence from the American Academy of Pediatrics at the Section of Bioethics Susan E. Levy, MD will receive the Arnold J. Capute Award for outstanding contributions in the field of children with disabilities

will receive the Arnold J. Capute Award for outstanding contributions in the field of children with disabilities Kathy N. Shaw, MD, MSCE will receive the Jim Seidel Distinguished Service Award from

the American Academy of Pediatrics Section of Emergency Medicine

Find additional conference resources here: http://www.chop.edu/news/chop-aap-2017-national-conference-chicago

Additionally, experts will be on hand at Children’s Hospital’s exhibit booth to talk with attendees and provide helpful resources, educational materials and other clinical resources.

