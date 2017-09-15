Over 50 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in AAP Annual Meeting
Newswise — Over 50 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will address colleagues at this year’s annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on current issues in vaccine education, autism, sports injuries, gastroenterology, emergency medicine, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), telemedicine and neonatology, among others. Specific presentation highlights include:
- Diane L. Barsky, MD: Anti-Inflammatory Diet, From Evidence to Practice
- Elizabeth E. Foglia, MD: The Delivery Room of the Future
- Susan E. Levy, MD: Screening for Autism: What to do when you find it
- Janet Lioy, MD: Medically Complex Infants Benefit from Post-Discharge Telemedicine Visits
- Paul Offit, MD: Vaccine Safety
In addition to presentations, several experts will be honored with awards:
- Christopher Feudtner, MD, PhD, MPH will receive the William G. Bartholome Award for Ethical Excellence from the American Academy of Pediatrics at the Section of Bioethics
- Susan E. Levy, MD will receive the Arnold J. Capute Award for outstanding contributions in the field of children with disabilities
- Kathy N. Shaw, MD, MSCE will receive the Jim Seidel Distinguished Service Award from
the American Academy of Pediatrics Section of Emergency Medicine
Find additional conference resources here: http://www.chop.edu/news/chop-aap-2017-national-conference-chicago
Additionally, experts will be on hand at Children’s Hospital’s exhibit booth to talk with attendees and provide helpful resources, educational materials and other clinical resources.
About Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation’s first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children’s Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 546-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu
