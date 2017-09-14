Grand Opening to Commemorate New Campus Location in San Diego

Newswise — SAN DIEGO, California (Sept. 12, 2017)—Building upon its more-than-30-year reputation of providing opportunities for working professionals, veterans and active members of the military, the University of Redlands will open the doors to a new campus in Mission Valley, centrally located in San Diego, on Sept. 25, 2017.

You are invited and encouraged to attend a pre-event tour at 10 a.m. or the grand opening event at 5:30 p.m., where you can meet/interview alumni and faculty, tour the new campus, shake paws with Addie—the U of R’s first female mascot-in-training—and learn how the expanding opportunities through University of Redlands business programs are helping professional, veteran and military students reach their goals.

WHAT: Grand opening of new U of R San Diego regional campus

WHERE: 2020 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 900, San Diego, Calif. 92108

WHEN: Two opportunities are scheduled: