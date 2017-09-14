Grand Opening to Commemorate New Campus Location in San Diego
The University of Redlands regional site opens doors and opportunities for working professionals
Newswise — SAN DIEGO, California (Sept. 12, 2017)—Building upon its more-than-30-year reputation of providing opportunities for working professionals, veterans and active members of the military, the University of Redlands will open the doors to a new campus in Mission Valley, centrally located in San Diego, on Sept. 25, 2017.
You are invited and encouraged to attend a pre-event tour at 10 a.m. or the grand opening event at 5:30 p.m., where you can meet/interview alumni and faculty, tour the new campus, shake paws with Addie—the U of R’s first female mascot-in-training—and learn how the expanding opportunities through University of Redlands business programs are helping professional, veteran and military students reach their goals.
WHAT: Grand opening of new U of R San Diego regional campus
WHERE: 2020 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 900, San Diego, Calif. 92108
WHEN: Two opportunities are scheduled:
- 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 for pre-event tour—see the new campus, meet/interview faculty, alumni, and the U of R’s first female bulldog mascot Addie.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Grand opening event with campus tours, meet and greet with local government officials, administrators, faculty and alumni, refreshments and the U of R’s first female bulldog mascot Addie. University of Redlands President Ralph Kuncl and School of Business Dean Thomas Horan will be available for interviews. RSVP online. VIP guests scheduled to appear include:
- State Senator Toni Atkins, 39th district
- State Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber, 79th district