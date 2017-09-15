Introducing CareSpot Urgent Care | Orlando Health

Newswise — Orlando, FL (September 19, 2017) –In the coming weeks, work crews will begin installing new signage to reflect the recently completed transaction between CareSpot Urgent Care and Orlando Health. For patients, the new partnership provides the ability to seamlessly connect to a broad spectrum of health care – from urgent to acute – within their own communities, close to home. The partnership, which became effective September 1, 2017, includes eight existing centers located in or on Altamonte Springs, Apopka, East Sand Lake Road, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Metro West, South Orange Avenue and Winter Springs, as well as all future centers. The centers are being co-branded CareSpot Urgent Care | Orlando Health.

“Beginning with the opening of our first center in Orlando our vision has been to “Improve how people experience healthcare” by delivering excellent patient care and outstanding customer service with cutting edge technology,” noted Eric Enderle, CareSpot Urgent Care CEO. “Orlando Health has a great reputation, so it is a natural fit for the type of convenient, high-quality healthcare we deliver. Our team is excited for the opportunity to be a part of future growth with Orlando Health.”

“This is an exciting time for our community,” said Orlando Health President and CEO, David Strong. “The new CareSpot Urgent Care | Orlando Health centers will provide high quality, convenient care for individuals suffering from an illness or injury that requires medical attention but may not warrant a trip to the emergency room. If a trip to the ER or a higher level of follow up care is warranted, that patient will have the option to make a seamless transition to the extensive medical resources provided by the Orlando Health network.”

CareSpot Urgent Care centers offer healthcare services for non-emergent medical problems that can develop unexpectedly and require immediate attention, filling the gap between primary care physicians and hospital emergency rooms. This includes care for flu, infections, migraines, sprains, cuts, bruises, burns and minor illnesses as well as immunizations, physicals, occupational health services, X-rays and lab testing. Each center also includes a procedure room for more complex needs such as suturing and splinting.

The Orlando locations will operate as CareSpot Urgent Care | Orlando Health, with CareSpot managing daily operations.

About CareSpot Urgent Care

CareSpot Urgent Care is operated and managed together with MedPost Urgent Care, with both brands expanding together across the United States to provide immediate medical attention and treatment at 91 locations nationwide. Core service offerings for CareSpot and MedPost are urgent care, wellness, in-house lab work and X-rays, seasonal care, and occupational health. Care is available to patients in convenient locations with extended hours, including holidays and weekends. While never required, appointments are also available. Additionally, CareSpot.com and MedPost.com offer online scheduling and digital check-in at all locations. Staff will help coordinate referral options when specialty or follow-up care is needed.

CareSpot Urgent Care is a division of United Surgical Partners International, Inc. (USPI). USPI currently has ownership interests in or operates 377 healthcare facilities, of which over 180 are jointly owned with not-for-profit healthcare systems. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $2.8 billion not-for-profit health care organization and a community-based network of physician practices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers throughout Central Florida. The organization is home to the area’s only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. In October 2017, Lakeland Regional Health System will join Orlando Health. More than 2,000 physicians have privileges at Orlando Health, which is also one of the area’s largest employers with more than 18,000 employees who serve nearly 2 million Central Florida residents and more than 4,500 international patients annually. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $204 million in support of community health needs. More information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

# # #