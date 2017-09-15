Healthcare Simulation Week Recognized in Congressional Record

Newswise — washington, DC –SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 –The inauguralHealthcare Simulation Weekcurrently taking place September 11-15, was recognized today in the Congressional Record in remarks by Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland.

“As a physician and Navy man, I am well aware of the benefits that simulation brings to patient safety and to the financial interests of healthcare institutions,” Harris said. “Healthcare Simulation Week is an excellent opportunity for my physician and nursing colleagues and every member of Congress to recognize that the quality of healthcare for all patients, including ourselves, can be greatly improved through new advances in simulation, and that simulation should be included in all aspects of healthcare education. We believe that a system-wide embedding of simulation in hospitals and systems should be the norm and should appear in an assessment of hospital rankings. “

“Healthcare Simulation Week honors every professional around the world advocating for healthcare simulation in education and practice, research,modeling and design,” said Dr. Christine Park, President of Society for Simulation in Healthcare. “Healthcare systems are embracing simulation asan effective set of strategiesthat enhances the quality of healthcare."

“Numerous studies demonstrate that simulation more effectively prepares all types of providers, including physicians, nurses, first responders and across the full spectrum of experience,” Park said. “Simulation provides the opportunity to learn, analyze error, and maintain life-saving skillsbefore working on actual patients.”

Details are available at www.ssih.org/HcSimWeek and @HcSimWeek.

The purpose of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare. SSH seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. The society fosters the development and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers. Established in 2004 by professionals using simulation for education, testing, and research in health care, SSH membership includes a diverse group of more than 3,500 healthcare professionals, researchers, educators and developers from around the globe.