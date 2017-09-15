Ask Mayo Clinic Online Offers Symptom Assessment Through Epic’s Mychart

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic is offering its secure, web-based symptom assessment tool, Ask Mayo Clinic online, through Epic’s MyChart.



Ask Mayo Clinic online is available 24/7 via any computer or mobile device connected to the internet. Users are guided through a series of questions about presenting symptoms. Based on those responses, they will receive a recommended level of care.



Mayo Clinic is offering Ask Mayo Clinic online as an option to the Epic community to help other health care providers share this expert symptom assessment tool with their patients. Ask Mayo Clinic online is not a symptom checker that leaves users guessing. It’s driven by standardized algorithms based on the real-time data entered by users. The tool runs 36 algorithms that cover more than 300 common symptoms.



“Ask Mayo Clinic online offers trusted and accessible care guidance when you need it — anytime, anywhere,” says Sandhya Pruthi, M.D., a physician in the Division of General Internal Medicine and associate medical director, Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions. “Care guidance, based on the user’s selection of symptoms and responses to relevant questions, includes more information about possible causes tied to the symptoms, and, in most cases, provides recommendations on home care in nonemergent situations. We are pleased to work with Epic on offering easy-to-access, self-service symptom assessment to patients.”



Ask Mayo Clinic online is intended for patients 18 months and older and females who are not pregnant. Eligible users can use the tool for assessment of their symptoms or on behalf of a spouse, partner or dependent. All symptom assessment content is developed by Mayo Clinic health care provider and nurse experts. Content is regularly reviewed and edited to ensure accuracy.



To access Ask Mayo Clinic online, patients at participating health systems should look for the “Ask Mayo Clinic” navigation option within MyChart.



