Mayo Clinic Ranks No. 1 with Quality Leadership Award

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic has received the Vizient 2017 Bernard A. Birnbaum, M.D. Quality Leadership award for its high-quality patient care.



This award honors Mayo Clinic as the top hospital among academic medical centers and community hospitals nationwide for delivering safe, timely, effective, efficient and equitable patient-centered care.



Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus ranked No. 1of 107 academic medical centers, and Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minnesota, ranked No. 1 of 161 community hospitals.



“We’re honored that two Mayo Clinic hospitals received the 2017 Quality Leadership Award,” says Paula Santrach, M.D., chief quality officer, Mayo Clinic. “The unique Mayo experience is the dedication to quality, safety and service that our staff displays each day. Their hard work and firm commitment to excellence will make us even better in the future.”



“Although no single set of measures can perfectly represent health care quality, we are proud to be recognized with this quality leadership award and grateful to our staff,” says Brian Whited, M.D., CEO, Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing. “What we take the most pride in is what this ranking means for our patients, Red Wing and surrounding communities. It validates that patients receive exceptional Mayo Clinic care close to home for the majority of the health care they will need throughout their lifetime.”



The awards are based on results of a quality and accountability study that help hospitals enhance patient care. The Institute of Medicine’s six areas of care – safety, timeliness, effectiveness, efficiency, equity and patient-centeredness – guided how the study criteria were structured.



The study includes data from Vizient’s clinical and core measures databases, the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network.



Vizient was founded in 2015 as the combination of VHA Inc., a national health care network of not-for-profit hospitals; University HealthSystem Consortium, an alliance of the nation's leading academic medical centers; and Novation, the health care contracting company they jointly owned.



The awards were presented on Thursday, Sept. 14, during the 2017 Clinical Connections Summit in Denver.



