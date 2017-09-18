The Johns Hopkins Hospital Earns Accreditation From CEO Roundtable on Cancer



Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Hospital will join the ranks of more than 200 organizations that have been accredited as CEO Cancer Gold Standard employers by meeting standards of excellence in cancer prevention, early detection and quality care for their employees. The accreditation is given by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit group of CEOs founded by former President George H.W. Bush.

“We are thrilled to be named a CEO Cancer Gold Standard employer and are committed to providing the best possible support and services for cancer patients, including our own employees who are patients or caregivers,” says Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A., president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Accredited institutions, which currently include a range of companies spanning financial, pharmaceutical, health care, philanthropic and other industries, are evaluated by a review board of CEO Roundtable members whose companies are Gold Standard accredited.

The evaluation reviews an organization’s efforts to prohibit tobacco use and support tobacco cessation efforts; promote physical activity, healthy nutrition and weight management; provide health insurance options that include detecting cancer at its earliest stages, access to quality care and participation in cancer clinical trials; promote employee awareness of these initiatives; and support the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.

Many people diagnosed with cancer are part of the workforce, says Lillie Shockney, R.N., University Distinguished Service Professor of Breast Cancer and professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“Most people can and want to work while they have cancer,” says Shockney. “Working make us feel normal, and it’s important for businesses to provide the right kinds of cancer support, services and training for employees and managers.”

Shockney, who is director of cancer survivorship programs for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, co-founded the Managing Cancer at Work program, an employee benefits program that includes nurse navigation, training and resources for cancer-related services. Shockney says the program helped Johns Hopkins meet the Gold Standard accreditation requirements.

There is no fee for organizations that are Gold Standard accredited, and each company is re-evaluated every two years