Public Health Expert, Health Economist Available to Discuss Childhood Obesity

Newswise — As the country continues to face childhood obesity – posing a serious health risk to children’s health in the United States – Georgia State University experts in public health and public policy are available to discuss the issue during this Childhood Obesity Awareness Month.

Rodney Lyn is an associate dean and associate professor in the university’s School of Public Health. His research is focused on childhood obesity prevention, school and community health, and the reduction of health disparities.

Some of his current projects include collaborations with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with Morehouse School of Medicine to examine food deserts in Atlanta, as well as other community and government agency partnerships to help boost improved health among low-income, minority communities.

He has advised and worked closely with state agencies, professional associations, not-for-profit organizations and the philanthropic community to prevent childhood obesity, and teaches courses in public health administration and childhood obesity prevention.

Dr. Lyn is available directly at rlyn1@gsu.edu and 404-413-1133.

###

Charles Courtemanche is an associate professor of economics in Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. He is a health economist, with research interests in the economics of obesity, public policies to expand insurance coverage, and big box retailers.

His research has examined economic factors in the rise of obesity, impacts of the Affordable Care Act on the health of young adults, the connection between gasoline prices and obesity, and the relationship between work hours and obesity.

He is also researching with the support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture the effect supercenter stores on diet quality, along with research into how recent calorie visibility mandates impact what and where people eat. Other research includes the impact of banning flavored cigarettes on teen tobacco use.

Dr. Courtemanche is available at ccourtemanche@gsu.edu and 404-413-1082.

Need other experts? Visit the Georgia State University News Hub at http://news.gsu.edu/experts or contact public relations coordinator Jeremy Craig at jcraig@gsu.edu or 404-413-1374.