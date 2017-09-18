CSU to Offer Cuba Study Abroad Program

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University is now accepting applications for its first study abroad experience in Cuba. The spring break trip is scheduled for March 16 – 24, 2018.

“This is an extremely rich destination in terms of its historical value,” said the director of the program, Dr. Ilaria Scaglia. “From colonial buildings and plantations to museums and memorials built by the Communist regime to Afro-Cuban culture, Cuba offers a unique window into centuries of conflicts and encounters.”

The itinerary includes guided tours of Havana, Santa Clara, Trinidad, Sancti Spiritus, and Cienfuegos, as well a visit to the Bay of Pigs. Students will explore forts, churches, colonial cities, coffee plantations and iconic sites of the Cuban Revolution like the Ché Guevara’s Mausoleum.

Drs. Scaglia and Doug Tompson of the Department of History and Geography will accompany the first trip. Students from all majors are eligible to apply and can earn core credits in world history or elective credits in Cuban culture and colonial crops.

The deadline to apply is October 27. The cost of the trip is $2,680, excluding tuition. Grants and scholarships are available for eligible students.

CSU in Cuba is the latest addition to CSU’s award-winning study abroad programs, which offers more than 50 programs across the globe. Click here for more information on study abroad programs available to CSU students.