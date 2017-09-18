Jose’s tropical force winds to hit NE, Long Island, Cape Cod

Newswise — Hurricane Jose is headed up the Atlantic Coast, though New York City is not expected to take a direct hit.

Art DeGaetano is the director of the Northeast Regional Climate Center (NRCC), professor of earth and atmospheric sciences and an expert on climate data at Cornell University. DeGaetano was also one of the authors of the NYSERDA “Responding to Climate Change in New York State” (ClimAID) report. He says Cape Cod and parts of Long Island will see tropical storm conditions, including heavy rain and hazardous surf.

DeGaetano says:

“It looks like the center of Jose will remain off of the East Coast and thus the impact will be nowhere near what Irma brought to Florida. Nonetheless, locations like Cape Cod and the eastern tip of Long Island may still see tropical storm conditions as tropical storm-force winds up to 73 miles per hour that extend more than 200 miles from Jose’s center.

“Currently, the tropical storm warnings show tropical storm conditions are expected starting tomorrow and will possibly extend through Thursday. Coastal locations affected by the warning should expect tropical storm-force winds, dangerous surf and rip currents, and rainfall in the three- to five-inches range. Further south of the warning area, a tropical storm watch has been issued. In these areas that extend from the Connecticut-Rhode Island border through Delaware, including Long Island and the New Jersey coast, tropical storm conditions are possible.

“At the least, Jose will also bring up to two inches of rain and hazardous surf conditions to these coastal locations. As Jose will be slow to depart, hazardous surf conditions are likely through this week.”