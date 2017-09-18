Yale Study: Earlier Hospice Care Would Improve Quality of End of Life

Newswise — Older, terminally ill patients could improve the quality of their last days by accessing hospice services much sooner, according to a Yale School of Medicine-led study.

The study found that, while Medicare covers hospice when a patient is given a prognosis of six months or less to live, most patients don’t turn to the services until the very end of life. The prognosis is made according to Medicare criteria for each condition.

