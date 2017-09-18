 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Yale Study: Earlier Hospice Care Would Improve Quality of End of Life

Article ID: 681297

Released: 18-Sep-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Nursing, Pain, Psychology and Psychiatry
KEYWORDS
  • Hospice Care, Yale Cancer Center, End Of Life Care

    • Newswise — Older, terminally ill patients could improve the quality of their last days by accessing hospice services much sooner, according to a Yale School of Medicine-led study.

    The study found that, while Medicare covers hospice when a patient is given a prognosis of six months or less to live, most patients don’t turn to the services until the very end of life. The prognosis is made according to Medicare criteria for each condition.

    To view the full article from the New Haven Register, visit http://www.nhregister.com/connecticut/article/Yale-study-Earlier-hospice-care-would-improve-12192953.php

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!