Scientists See Progress for Cancer Vaccines

    • Newswise — Tumor-destroying vaccines have emerged as a new weapon in the fight against cancer.

    Conventional vaccines prevent people from getting sick in the first place. Now scientists are testing a new type of vaccine that treats existing cancers by spurring immune cells to go on the attack. These drugs—known as therapeutic vaccines—hold the potential to plunge cancers into remission without causing the side effects of treatments such as chemotherapy.

    View the full article from the Wall Street Journal at https://www.wsj.com/articles/scientists-see-progress-for-cancer-vaccines-1505268060

