Another Freaking Storm? PTSD, Depression, Anxiety Disorders to Be Expected.

UAB clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow says hurricane-weary residents of the Caribbean and Southeastern United States are in an emotional marathon to get back safely to home and now have to gear up emotionally for potentially another storm. People do have emotional bandwidth and thresholds, at some point the body and the mind gives up and give in. The emotional fatigue for victims, first responders, and the general public effects how we respond, how intensely we respond, how we are able to survive.

Klapow says there are coping techniques that can help shore up the emotional and physiological reserves needed to handle a potential second strike.

In the long run- however, a small number of people may permanently see an alteration of their psychological state. PTSD, depression, anxiety disorders are likely.

