DHS S&T Awards $4.8 Million to Center for Innovative Technology to Enhance Smart Cities

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced today a $4.8 million contract award to the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) of Herndon, Virginia, to apply cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to first responders and the commercial marketplace. The award was jointly announced by DHS Acting Under Secretary for Science and Technology William N. Bryan with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe at the inaugural meeting of the Governor’s Smart Communities Working Group in Arlington, Virginia.

“We have a vested interest in ensuring our communities are resilient and our economy is strong,” Mr. Bryan said. “This initiative will address several specific technology needs as well as support commercialization of those technologies. This will stimulate small business innovation, guide industry standards, and ease the way for our emergency responders.”

Awarded via S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement solicitation, the goal of this two-year effort is to foster collaboration at all levels of government in order to make the nation’s cities smarter and citizens safer. S&T and CIT will work together to help the private sector integrate or retrofit IoT technologies (e.g. Wi-Fi, thermal and 360-degree imagery) into commercial buildings as well as the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to detect individuals during an incident and for search and rescue. The result of this collaborative initiative will allow building owners and insurance carriers to mitigate liability exposure, and the sensors will help guide first responders during an incident.

“This award demonstrates the confidence our federal partners place in Virginia institutions like the Center for Innovative Technology to help them spur innovation in emerging sectors,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I want to commend the CIT for their leadership on these important issues and thank the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate for their confidence and partnership.”

The team will also work with first responder stakeholders to gather requirements, test and evaluate technologies, and then transition solutions and capabilities to the marketplace.

