Physician Rep on Nat'l Fibromyalgia Info Campaign Can Discuss Why It May Have Caused Lady Gaga Tour Cancel
Article ID: 681320
Released: 18-Sep-2017 4:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Rowan University
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Newswise — Dr. Jennifer Caudle, nationally known on-air health expert for local and national media who also represented the American Osteopathic Association's fibromyalgia public info campaign, can speak about the disease, how it can interfere with daily activities, and how this invisible widespread disease is disrupting the lives of many people, especially women.
http://www.doctoroz.com/article/understanding-fibromyalgia
http://www.doctoroz.com/episode/disease-doctors-miss-most-fibromyalgia