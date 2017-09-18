 
Physician Rep on Nat'l Fibromyalgia Info Campaign Can Discuss Why It May Have Caused Lady Gaga Tour Cancel

Released: 18-Sep-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Pain, Sleep, Women's Health
KEYWORDS
  • Fibromyalgia, Activities Of Daily Living, Lady Gaga

    • Newswise — Dr. Jennifer Caudle, nationally known on-air health expert for local and national media who also represented the American Osteopathic Association's fibromyalgia public info campaign, can speak about the disease, how it can interfere with daily activities, and how this invisible widespread disease is disrupting the lives of many people, especially women.   

    www.jennifercaudle.com

    http://www.doctoroz.com/article/understanding-fibromyalgia 

    http://www.doctoroz.com/episode/disease-doctors-miss-most-fibromyalgia 

