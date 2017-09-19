ISPOR Undertakes Competencies Initiative for the Field of Health Economics and Outcomes Research

Newswise — Princeton, NJ—September 19, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced a new initiative today that is focused on the competencies necessary for professionals working in the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR)—the ISPOR Health Economics and Outcomes Research Competencies Framework™.

The increased interest in the discipline of HEOR has resulted in dramatic growth in the field and in the need for professionals to fill HEOR positions in academia, research, managed markets, government, and industry. The concept for the ISPOR HEOR Competencies Framework took form as a number of the Society’s prominent members shared their collective challenges in the recruitment and advancement of HEOR personnel due to competency gaps they observed in many candidates and employees.

The HEOR Competencies Framework Working Group includes members of ISPOR’s Institutional and Faculty Advisor Councils. Development of the HEOR Competencies Framework has begun and will encompass 3 initial phases. Phase I centers on development of a competencies inventory and will identify and codify key competencies needed by HEOR professionals for success in the field. Phase II will focus on distinguishing the competency gaps often seen in candidates and employees by employers. Phase II will concentrate on ascertaining the training and education required to address these competency gaps and will identify the gaps that currently exist to meet these professional development needs. Phase I of the initiative, the ISPOR HEOR Competencies Inventory™ is planned for finalization and release in late 2018.

ISPOR Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nancy S. Berg, stated, “ISPOR’s HEOR Competencies Framework is a member-driven initiative that was developed based on a profound need expressed by global thought leaders in the field of HEOR. The overarching objective is to inventory the key competencies HEOR professionals need for success in the field, identify the significant competency gaps employers often encounter in candidates and employees, and to support training and development that can help eliminate these gaps.”

