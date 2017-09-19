FSMB Releases Free Online Education Module for Medical Students and Residents

Newswise — Washington, D.C. (September 19, 2017) –The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) has released its latest free online education module to teach medical students and residents about the medical licensing process.

Nearly two-thirds of medical students completing their graduate questionnaire of the Association of American Medical Colleges categorized their knowledge of medical licensing and regulation as “inadequate.” The new module, “Understanding and Navigating the Medical Licensing Process,” is designed to address this knowledge gap.

“Our goal is to help medical students and residents familiarize themselves with the licensing process before they apply with their state medical board,” said FSMB President and CEO Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP. “A prepared and informed applicant will likely experience a smoother pathway to licensure.”

This is the second module in a series of online educational offerings developed by the FSMB Workgroup on Education for Medical Regulation. The workgroup, formed to assist member medical and osteopathic boards in their educational outreach to future licensed physicians, is currently working on future modules focused on the medical disciplinary process and dealing with physician health and impairment.

Upon completion of the “Understanding and Navigating the Medical Licensing Process” module, graduates will be able to:

Recognize that each state has statutes setting the broad requirements for medical licensure in that state

Describe the four major areas state boards evaluate medical students on as part of the licensing decision

Discuss the implications of errors, gaps, omissions, and/or dishonesty on the medical licensing application

Explain what constitutes a physician profile

Upcoming modules will address the following topics:

Reasons why physicians get in trouble

What is the medical disciplinary process?

Physician health and impairment

To access “Understanding and Navigating the Medical Licensing Process” module and past and future offerings, please visit the FSMB’s Educational Modules on Medical Regulation website.

