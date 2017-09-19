Hackensack Meridian Health Launches Sponsorship of Cumulus Radio to Create New Studio in Manhattan

New Jersey’s most integrated health network announces a historic and innovative strategy to grow its brand and celebrates opening of unique space, in conjunction with Kelly Clarkson performance

Newswise — September 15, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership with radio giant Cumulus Media in the heart of Manhattan to create the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 Performance Studio, a new venue to promote the network’s highly ranked care as well as creating a site for expert health panels, charity events and other network activities.

Recording star Kelly Clarkson, the first winner of American Idol who has sold more than 25 million albums, will be in Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 today with 95.5 PLJ and be a part of celebrating the launch with executives from Hackensack Meridian Health, 95.5 PLJ radio personality Race Taylor and other hosts from popular Cumulus stations including NASH FM 94.7, 77 WABC and Radio 103.9 WNBM.

“This new collaboration is a game changer in getting our network’s message of quality care and innovation to the public,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our mission focuses on providing exceptional care and enhancing people’s lives in our communities and this exciting venture is another way to achieve that goal.’’

Clarkson, who is releasing her new album Meaning of Life and will serve as a judge on The Voice this season, gave a concert in the studio Friday located on the 17th floor of 2 Penn Plaza.

Hackensack Meridian Health will have exclusive sponsorship of all performances at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 which will include dozens of interviews on Cumulus stations with the network’s top ranked physicians and other health care experts beyond New Jersey. The studio will create new opportunities for the network to keep the public informed of its signature innovations: the launch of a new medical school with Seton Hall University next year; a venture with the New Jersey Innovation Institute in Newark to create a unique program to launch new products and systems to improve health care; and a partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to expand treatment.

“On behalf of everyone at Cumulus New York, we are honored to partner with Hackensack Meridian Health, an organization we all know as top ranked and committed to improving lives. We look forward to bringing our radio station brands to life and provide unique opportunities together in Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17”, said Chad Lopez, Vice President, Market Manager, Cumulus New York.

“We are always looking to connect with our communities and this strategy and new studio – right in all of the energy of Manhattan – is a winner,’’ said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

The studio will host panel discussions from a variety of experts including the creative forces behind new strategies to improve health care; leading specialists who are delivering cutting-edge care at our 13-hospital network and brilliant educators who will train the next generation of physicians in New Jersey.

"Hackensack Meridian Health prides itself on being innovative in all ways, including how we connect with and interact with consumers,” says Chrisie Scott, chief marketing officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We recognize that people enjoy unique, intimate, immersive experiences that they can share through social media. This partnership with its access to amazing artists and talent, gives our brand a chance to be front and center with people when they are enjoying life and not necessarily thinking about needing a doctor or a health care service, which may just be the perfect definition of health."

