Political and Foreign Policy Experts Available to Comment on President Trump’s U.N. Speech

What: American University experts are available to comment on topics related to President Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

When: September 19 – ongoing

Where: On campus, in-studio, via telephone or Skype

Background: American University experts below are available for commentary and analysis of President Donald Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

Politics and Presidential Speech Experts

Bob Lehrman is an adjunct professor of Public Communication is an expert on political speeches. Lehrman has served as a speechwriter for dozens of Democratic political figures, including Vice President Al Gore. He is the author of The Political Speechwriter’s Companion.

Eric Schnure is an adjunct professor of Public Communication. He is a former speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore and has been called of Washington’s “most sought after political humor writers.” As an independent speechwriter, his clients include a former president of the United States, other prominent elected officials, Fortune 500 executives, entertainers and more.

Scott Talan is an assistant professor of Public & Strategic Communication. He has worked at the U.N. and served as an elected official in the state of California. Talan is an expert in social media and personal branding in four fields: TV news, politics, nonprofits/NGOs and higher education.

Foreign Policy Experts/U.N.

Gordon Adams, professor of U.S. Foreign Policy, has published widely on defense and national security policy, the defense policy process, and national security budgets. He is often sought by national and international media outlets to comment on U.S. national security policy.

Mike Schroeder is director of the school’s Global Governance, Politics, and Security Master’s Program. His research focuses on political leadership and global governance and international organizations. Schroeder is currently working on a book investigating why some executive heads of international organizations are viewed as more successful leaders than others and the strategies these leaders employ to help their organization adapt to global political challenges.

Additional experts who can discuss a wide range of other topics related to the U.N. and President Trump’s remarks are available. For media requests, please contact AU Media at: 202-885-5950 or aumedia@american.edu.

American University is a leader in global education, enrolling a diverse student body from throughout the United States and nearly 130 countries. Located in Washington, D.C., the university provides opportunities for academic excellence, public service, and internships in the nation’s capital and around the world.

-AU-