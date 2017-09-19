Experts Available on Latest ACA Repeal Effort

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University experts are available to comment on the Graham-Cassidy bill moving through the Senate as the GOP attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a simple majority before the end of the month.

Craig Garthwaite is co-director of the Health Enterprise Management Program in the Kellogg School of Management. His recent work focuses on the private sector effects of the Affordable Care Act. He also tweets regularly on the topic. Garthwaite can be reached at c-garthwaite@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

Amanda Starc is an associate professor of strategy at Kellogg and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Her research examines the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement markets, as well as consumer behavior in insurance exchanges. Starc is available to respond to media requests Sept. 20 and the morning of Sept. 21, and she can be reached at amanda.starc@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

Joel Shalowitz is a professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He teaches courses on the U.S. health care system for graduate and medical students. Shalowitz is available to respond to media requests Sept. 19 and 20, and he can be reached at j-shalowitz@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

