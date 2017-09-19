Transformative Gift from The Munk Charitable Foundation Propels the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre into the Future, Cementing its Role as a Global Leader in Cardiovascular Care

Newswise — Toronto, ON (September 19, 2017) – University Health Network (UHN) announced today that The Peter and Melanie Munk Charitable Foundation is increasing its support to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC) with a transformative gift of $100 million. This gift, which will bring the Munks' support of UHN and the PMCC to more than $175 million since 1993, will primarily be used to develop a data-driven digital cardiovascular health platform that reduces costs, advances medical research, and improves the outcomes of patients with cardiac and vascular disease.

"This historic gift will enable the PMCC to continue to lead the future of cardiovascular care globally, and through our partnership with the Vector Institute will further advance Toronto's and Canada's leadership in the field of artificial intelligence," said Dr. Peter Pisters, President and CEO of UHN, home to the PMCC. "This gift represents the largest commitment to a Canadian hospital in our country's 150-year history and builds on Peter and Melanie's extraordinary legacy of philanthropy."

"Melanie and I are committed to the mission of the PMCC, which is to be the world's leader in cardiac and vascular care," said Peter Munk. "Since it opened, the PMCC has changed the way cardiovascular patients are treated in the Province of Ontario, across Canada, and around the world. Now, using the most innovative digital technologies, the PMCC will establish a new standard of care for patients and, ultimately, lead to a significant reduction in cardiac and vascular fatalities."

"The digital cardiovascular health platform will allow us to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and treat life-threatening cardiac problems before they occur, and to develop novel therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Barry Rubin, Medical Director of the PMCC. "None of this would be possible without the generous support of Peter and Melanie Munk and their vision for the future of cardiovascular care."

ABOUT THE PETER MUNK CARDIAC CENTRE

The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC), established through the generous support of the Munks, is the premier cardiac centre in Canada. Since its opening, the PMCC has saved and improved the lives of cardiac and vascular patients from around the world. Each year, over 163,000 patients receive innovative and compassionate care from multidisciplinary teams in the PMCC, which trains more cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, and vascular surgeons than any other hospital in Canada. The PMCC is based at the Toronto General Hospital and the Toronto Western Hospital – members of the University Health Network. For more information, visit ​ www.petermunkcardiaccentre.ca

ABOUT THE TORONTO GENERAL & WESTERN HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation (TGWHF) raises funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, in the Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals. Together with its donors, TGWHF is helping pursue the knowledge that makes all our lives better. For more information, visit www.tgwhf.ca.