Breakthrough Health-Tech Companies Get Boost to Transform Healthcare

Newswise — Los Angeles (Sept. 19, 2017) — Cedars-Sinai today launched its third health-tech accelerator class with 10 startups whose innovative technologies aim to transform the delivery and quality of healthcare.

The companies were selected for the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Powered by Techstars, an intensive, three-month program providing financial backing, training and exposure to a global entrepreneurial network that can speed ideas and solutions to the healthcare marketplace.

The startups will develop and refine their products with mentoring from leading Cedars-Sinai physicians, as well as executives from Cedars-Sinai and Techstars, an organization that works with entrepreneurs to successfully cultivate their ideas. The companies also will receive an initial investment of $120,000 and access to Techstars’ worldwide network of investors, mentors, alumni and corporate partners.

Through their innovations, the companies seek to address some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, particularly the experience of patients. Tasso, for example, makes blood testing simpler and more affordable through its device that allows patients to collect their own blood samples at the push of a button and send to labs for a broad range of diagnostic tests.

NarrativeDx has developed a patient experience management tool that allows facilities to better understand and respond to feedback and concerns by collecting patients’ comments from focus groups, discharge surveys, social media channels and doctor review sites.

GYANT, an artificial intelligence bot, uses text messaging or voice-enabled technology to connect with patients and ask about symptoms in a chat setting. Based on responses, it helps identify probable causes of particular conditions and provides information and next steps.

Lumeon’s automated care pathways allow providers to set up protocols to ensure that patients get the right follow-up care based on advice they’ve received and procedures they’ve undergone. It allows physicians to provide more effective health outcomes at a lower cost.

(To read a full list of companies selected for the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Powered by Techstars, visit: www.cedars-sinai.edu/accelerator.)

“The innovations these companies bring to the accelerator have the potential to dramatically improve and streamline the delivery of healthcare,” said Darren Dworkin, chief information officer at Cedars-Sinai. “Through this program, these companies will test and improve their ideas. By working with world-class physicians, they will advance their technologies and push their companies to the next level.”

The companies were selected in a competitive process among hundreds of startups around the globe that applied.

“I’m excited to mentor and work with these pioneering startups,” said Matt Kozlov, managing director of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Powered by Techstars. “Techstars helps entrepreneurs succeed and through our partnership with Cedars-Sinai, more than 30 companies have accelerated their growth. It’s exciting to welcome the new startups to our program.”

Past company participants in the accelerator have achieved notable success, including Inscope Medical, which completed FDA registration for its high-tech disposable laryngoscope in April; Stasis Labs, which has successfully deployed a cloud-connected vital signs monitoring system to 12 hospitals across India.; WELL Health, a text messaging platform for patients used by more than 120 physician offices and clinics at Cedars-Sinai; and Deep 6 AI, which uses artificial intelligence to help researchers find patients for clinical trials, and is deploying across Cedars-Sinai.

