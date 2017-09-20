Contact: Renatt Brodsky

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Mount Sinai Experts Offer Tips on Early Detection, Screening, Understanding Risk and Personalized Treatment Options

Newswise — (NEW YORK – September 20, 2017) – One in eight women in the United States has a chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life, and an estimated 230,000 women will develop breast cancer this year. However, nearly 90 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer survive for at least five years, which is why early detection, screening, and personalized treatments matter when it comes to saving lives.

Mount Sinai experts are available during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month to offer tips on early detection, screening, and new treatments. Patients are also available for interview.

Experts Available for Interview

Susan K. Boolbol, MD, Chief of Breast Surgery, Mount Sinai Downtown-Chelsea Center

Paula Klein, MD, Director, Cancer Clinical Trials, Mount Sinai Downtown-Chelsea Center

Laurie Margolies, MD, FACR, Chief of Breast Imaging, Mount Sinai Health System

Elisa Port, MD, Director, The Dubin Breast Center, The Mount Sinai Hospital

Tips for Breast Cancer Prevention

Limit alcohol and don’t smoke. The more alcohol you drink, the greater your risk of developing breast cancer. Limit yourself to no more than one drink a day. Some studies link smoking to increased risks of developing breast cancer.

The more alcohol you drink, the greater your risk of developing breast cancer. Limit yourself to no more than one drink a day. Some studies link smoking to increased risks of developing breast cancer. Control your weight. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. This is especially true if obesity occurs later in life, particularly after menopause.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. This is especially true if obesity occurs later in life, particularly after menopause. Be physically active. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, which, in turn, helps prevent breast cancer. The recommended activity is 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly.

Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight, which, in turn, helps prevent breast cancer. The recommended activity is 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly. Limit dose and duration of hormone therapy. Combination hormone therapy that contains both estrogen and progesterone and is given to women after menopause should be avoided.

Understanding Risk and Options

Know Your Genes and Family History: Five to 10 percent of breast cancers are linked to gene mutations (commonly in BRCA1 and BRCA2) and 15 percent of women who get breast cancer have a family member with the disease.

Five to 10 percent of breast cancers are linked to gene mutations (commonly in BRCA1 and BRCA2) and 15 percent of women who get breast cancer have a family member with the disease. More Treatment Isn’t Always Better : The average breast cancer patient who has a bilateral mastectomy will have no better survival than the average patient who spares the healthy breast by choosing lumpectomy plus radiation.

: The average breast cancer patient who has a bilateral mastectomy will have no better survival than the average patient who spares the healthy breast by choosing lumpectomy plus radiation. Don’t overestimate risk: When a woman has breast cancer on one side, breast cancercan spread to other parts of the body, but only very rarely does it spread to the other breast.

New FDA-Approved Treatment Available For Hair Loss

Mount Sinai Health System (MSHS) is offering breast cancer patients the DigniCap® scalp cooling system, which was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to effectively reduce the likelihood of chemotherapy-induced hair loss in women with solid tumor cancers at The Dubin Breast Center and Mount Sinai Downtown-Chelsea Center. The DigniCap system is the first and only scalp-cooling device to complete FDA clinical trials in the United States, where 7 out of 10 patients with early-stage breast cancer kept at least 50 percent of their hair.

Breast Cancer Vaccine Trial

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is offering breast cancer patients with HER2 negative breast cancers the chance to participate in a cutting-edge vaccine trial in combination with Herceptin to determine if it can prevent breast cancer recurrence; to look at the immune system's response to the vaccine; and to collect information on the vaccine in safety and dosing. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/patient-care/service-areas/cancer/cancer-services/dubin-breast-center/breast-cancer-research/clinical-trials.