Temple University Professor Available to Discuss Current Issues in Immigration

Newswise — Dr. Kevin Fandl, of Temple University’s Fox School of Business, is available to discuss the fragile landscape of immigration in the United States, and the ever-evolving public policy related to it.

Fandl is an assistant professor of Legal Studies in Business, and the academic director of the Fox School’s Global Immersion Programs. In the latter role, Fandl organizes global experiential learning opportunities for all graduate and undergraduate students, exposing them to global business practices and distinct legal and regulatory environments around the world, helping them to become versatile and globally focused participants in the marketplace.

In recent semesters, immigration has become a topic of significant import—and interest—within the business school as the economics of immigration play a more prominent role in more sectors of the economy, from immigrant investors to entrepreneurs and agricultural laborers.

“No matter the subject of the class, from constitutional law to public policy to international business, questions arise about immigration law and policy. It’s a hot issue, obviously,” said Fandl, “and our students truly enjoy hearing about the latest news and issues, immigration history in our country, and the economic impact of immigration.”

Fandl will dedicate two class periods in his Law & Public Policy class to the history and economics of immigration law and policy in October. His course will meet Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Prior to his career in academia, Fandl ran a boutique immigration law firm working on high-skilled immigrant workers. He then joined the Department of Homeland Security, where he completed nearly a decade of public service, serving as counsel to the assistant secretary for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other senior roles.

