AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY’S KIDNEY WEEK 2017: THE INTERSECTION of BASIC SCIENCE and CLINICAL CARE: THE FUTURE of PERSONALIZED NEPHROLOGY

Newswise — Washington, DC (September 20, 2017)—The world’s largest gathering of kidney health professionals will join forces in New Orleans from October 31–November 5, 2017, and serve as a major forum for the dissemination of advances in basic, clinical, and translational research as well as advances in clinical practice to the basic science and clinical community during the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2017.

More than 13,000 participants are expected for the annual event that focuses on improving the lives of more than 40 million Americans, and millions more worldwide, living with kidney diseases—the ninth leading cause of death in the United States.

This year’s theme— The Intersection of Basic Science and Clinical Care: The Future of Personalized Nephrology provides participants opportunities to exchange knowledge, learn the latest scientific and medical advances, and listen to engaging and provocative discussions with leading experts in the field. More than 100 educational sessions with the world’s leading kidney health experts will share highlights of global scientific innovations and clinical advances in nephrology and will feature nearly 400 oral abstracts and 3,300 posters detailing new discoveries.

The conference will also feature information about leading advances in clinical kidney medicine in the High-Impact Clinical Trials session for the late-breaking clinical trials. Participants can also attend 10 early programs, offering the latest updates in precision medicine, clinical research, critical care, diabetes, and more. Four “State-of-the-Art” lectures will present recent breakthroughs in medical research relevant to the practice of nephrology.

Since 1966, the ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 16,000 members representing 112 countries.

