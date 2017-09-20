Team Builders Plus Launches New Website

Newswise — MARLTON, NJ – September 20, 2017 – Team Builders Plus, (TBP) a division of Take Flight Learning, which offers creative and effective team building and personality style training programs for organizations worldwide, announced the launch of its newly revamped website today.

The radically redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and new features for a more comprehensive understanding of TBP products and services. More engaging than ever before, the lively, fresh design, improved functionality, and enriched content reinforces TBP’s missions to inspire and enable individuals and teams to create positive, engaging, and productive work environments. The new website goes live today and is located at the same address: http://www.teambuildersplus.com.

“Our main objective was to improve and enhance the user experience – to create faster, easier, seamless navigation between products and services for our existing and prospective clients,” said Merrick Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

Thanks to self-explanatory video segments and the ability to engage with a TBP professional at any point on the site, clients can quickly identify the perfect team development activity or program to fit their needs and effortlessly submit an online request for proposal.

Information is also more intuitively located on the new site. “All team building activities and programs we offer are now centrally located and graphically represented by a fun flip card feature,” said Jeffrey Backal, President and co-founder. “With a quick roll-over of a mouse or tap to a touch screen, each ‘card’ flips, giving clients a brief program summary and immediate access to a more in-depth description and vital stats such as – group size, program length, suggested team size, space requirements and program locale.”

“From an I.T. standpoint, the new Team Builders Plus website is more powerful, modern, responsive, and streamlined than ever before,” said Nathan Davis, Director of Marketing and Technology. “We focused on creating a reliable team building service engine to help educate users on our team building activities, national reach, and training capabilities to ultimately help provide current and potential clients with the most effective solutions.”

The TBP website was redesigned using the latest technology to ensure compatibility with today’s internet browsers and mobile devices. Specific improvements from an IT standpoint include:

Faster processing speeds

100 percent more efficient mobile responsiveness

Streamlined navigation and user flow

Increased dynamic content and interactive design elements for a richer user experience

A smaller digital footprint for increased efficiency

Ultra, high-resolution images and site templates for increased audience engagement

Visitors are encouraged to visit the new TBP website to for the latest company news, free team building videos, team building opportunities across the United States, direct access to submit a request for proposal from any page on the site, and sign-up for direct company emails and a newsletter subscription. Visitors are also welcomed further engage with TBP and share pages and posts across social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram).

# # #

Team Builders Plus, a division of Take Flight Learning, offers creative and effective team building programs, personality styles training, individual and team assessments, and leadership development for organizations around the world.

Take Flight Learning and Team Builders Plus have worked with thousands of companies, government agencies, and more than two-thirds of the current Fortune 100 companies.

Based in Marlton, NJ, and founded in 1991 by CEO Merrick Rosenberg and President Jeff Backal, Take Flight Learning is the leading DISC training company in the Unites States. After more than two decades of experience with DISC personality styles and training tens of thousands of people in the DISC styles, Rosenberg breathed new life into this age-old model by linking the styles to the birds in his books, Taking Flight! and The Chameleon. Take Flight Learning offers a variety of DISC training programs, products, services, and keynote speaking.

DISC sessions are provided for organizations including programs for individuals, teams, leaders, salespeople, and educators, and trainers through Take Flight with DISC Certification.

Take Flight Learning is proud to have been recognized repeatedly (17 times collectively, in the past 11 years) as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies & Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal, one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine, one of the region’s Fastest Growing Companies by South Jersey Biz magazine, and as the New Jersey Business of the Year and one of NJ’s Finest 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJ Biz magazine.