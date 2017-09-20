 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Structural Engineer Available for Interviews About Damage in Mexico Earthquake.

Article ID: 681497

Released: 20-Sep-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California San Diego

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Earthquakes, Natural Disasters, Mexico News, Engineering, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • Mexico Earthquake

    • Newswise — Gilberto Mosqueda is a professor of structural engineering at the University of California San Diego. Mosqueda focuses on the experimental evaluation of large-scale sturctural and nonstructural components for seismic safety. 

    http://jacobsschool.ucsd.edu/faculty/faculty_bios/index.sfe?fmp_recid=342

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!