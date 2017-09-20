Susan Burke Introduced as New President of the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses

Newswise — Chicago (Sept. 20, 2017): The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) elected Susan Burke, MA RN CPNP CPHON®, to serve as President for the 2017-2019 term. Burke officially took office at the recent 41st Annual APHON Conference and Exhibit, held August 17-19 in Palm Springs, CA.

Susie has been an active member of APHON for more than 14 years and has participated on and chaired several committees, assisted with many publications and has been actively involved in her local chapter in Wisconsin since 2003.

Burke works at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. She has been presenting regularly at APHON Annual Conferences and webinars since 2006, and led the Telephone Triage initiative for APHON which resulted in publication of Telephone Triage Guidelines: A professional Resource for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Transplant Nurses.

Susie earned her Master of Arts in Nursing, with a Child Health/Education Specialization and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner certification from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA. She’s received two APHON Counts writing awards, Outstanding Award in 2016, and the Dr. Patricia Green Leadership award, one of APHON’s most prestigious awards, in 2008.

Burke stated in her President’s address, “I am excited about the future of APHON. The 5 year strategic plan that was released last year was developed with a great deal of thought, and was based on the identified needs of the members and the patient population that we serve. There are some lofty goals and initiatives, some of which are already in phases of implementation. I am committed to continuing the work that has been started by Kathy [Ruccione] and the current board and will strive to achieve many of these goals during my term as president.”

APHON is the professional organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families. APHON provides the leadership and expertise to pediatric hematology/oncology nurses by defining and promoting the highest standards of practice and care to the pediatric, adolescent and young adult communities.