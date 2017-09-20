Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Announces Jami Gattuso as the 2017 Dr. Casey Hooke Distinguished Service Award Recipient

Newswise — Chicago (Sep. 20, 2017): The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) has presented Jami Gattuso, MSN RN CPON® with the 2017 Dr. Casey Hooke Distinguished Service Award. Gattuso received her award at the 41st APHON Annual Conference and Exhibit, held August 17 – 19 in Palm Springs, CA. This award is presented to an APHON member who has demonstrated excellence to service and to leadership of APHON.

Gattuso is a Nursing Research Specialist III, Division of Nursing Research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Gattuso has been a leader within APHON for several years, even serving as APHON president from 2013-2015.

According to Casey Hooke, PhD APRN CNS CPON®, APHON Past President, “Jami has a long history with APHON and has served in multiple roles, including leading us as a president in the past as well as advancing APHON’s advocacy work. Her APHON colleagues describe her as a knowledgeable, passionate leader that has advanced the mission of APHON. It is her humble leadership and genuine encouragement that inspires others to lead. She champions the belief that everyone has something to contribute and generates sustainable excitement for improving the lives of our patients and families.”

The Dr. Casey Hooke Distinguished Service Award was established in Hooke’s name to celebrate the fine leadership Dr. Hooke displayed as President during a difficult period in the organization’s history.

APHON is the professional organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families. APHON provides the leadership and expertise to pediatric hematology/oncology nurses by defining and promoting the highest standards of practice and care to the pediatric, adolescent and young adult communities.