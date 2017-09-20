Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Announces Dianne Fochtman as the winner of the 2017 Dr. Nancy E. Kline Mentoring Award

Newswise — Chicago (Sep. 20, 2017): The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) has awarded Dianne Fochtman, PhD RN CPNP CHPPN CPON® with the 2017 Dr. Nancy E. Kline Mentoring Award. This award was presented to Fochtman at the 41st Annual APHON Conference and Exhibit, on August 18 in Palm Springs, CA.

The Nancy E. Kline award is given to an APHON member who demonstrates excellence in mentoring, has been outstanding in supporting, encouraging, and promoting the professional development of others and whose impact has resulted in tangible accomplishments or outcomes.

Fochtman has been actively involved in APHON since before APHON even existed, in fact she was one of the charter members, she was APHON’s fourth president and the first editor-in-chief of JOPON and is still active in APHON today.

Fochtman is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Hospice Hawaii, she’s a nursing pioneer who’s leadership, dedication, mentorship and friendship is exceptional and parallel to that of Dr. Nancy E. Kline.

APHON Immediate Past President, Kathy Ruccione, PhD MPH RN FAAN CPON® shared her thoughts on Fochtman’s achievement by sharing, “Dianne's influence has been felt far and wide. Countless nurses have learned from her teaching, role modeling, and her writings. She is part of the living legacy of APHON and pediatric hematology/oncology nursing, and truly deserving of the Dr. Nancy E. Kline Mentoring Award."

APHON is the professional organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families. APHON provides the leadership and expertise to pediatric hematology/oncology nurses by defining and promoting the highest standards of practice and care to the pediatric, adolescent and young adult communities.