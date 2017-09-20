Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Announces Amy Haskamp, MSN CNS RN CPON® winner of the 2017 Dr. Patricia Greene Leadership Award

Newswise — Chicago (Sep. 20, 2017): The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) has awarded this year’s Dr. Patricia Greene Leadership Award to Amy Haskamp, MSN CNS RN CPON®. Haskamp was presented with this award at the 41st Annual APHON Conference and Exhibit, held August 17 -19, 2017 in Palm Springs, CA.

The Dr. Patricia Greene Leadership award is presented to an APHON member who has demonstrated excellence in service to and leadership of APHON in a given year. Haskamp served as chair of our steering council as well as the 2016 annual conference program planning committee. Her leadership of both of these very active committees resulted in a wonderful conference program and many new updates of our patient and family education resources. Haskamp is also the secretary of her local chapter in Indiana. In the past, she’s served as chair of the nominating committee for 1 year and nominating committee member for 2 years and has reviewed several patient & family handbooks and is one of the co-authors of the current edition of our When Your Child Has Cancer parent orientation slides.

APHON Immediate Past President Kathy Ruccione, PhD MPH RN FAAN CPON® stated, “Amy accomplished the near-impossible feat of simultaneously chairing the APHON Steering Council and the Conference Program Planning Committee last year. She was highly effective in both roles, contributing significantly to the success of APHON's projects and our annual conference.”

APHON is the professional organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families. APHON provides the leadership and expertise to pediatric hematology/oncology nurses by defining and promoting the highest standards of practice and care to the pediatric, adolescent and young adult communities.