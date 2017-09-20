APHON Announces the 2017 Membership Award Winners at its 41st Annual Conference

Newswise — Chicago (Sep. 20, 2017) The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) announced the recipients of the 2017 APHON Membership Awards at its 41st Annual Conference and Exhibit, held August 17-19 in Palm Springs, CA. APHON Membership Awards recognize members who have shown outstanding achievement in their field.

Briana Edwards, BSN RN

APHON Counts My Most Memorable Case Award

My Most Memorable Case articles feature personal stories from APHON members and the various life lessons their patients have taught them. Edwards, from Seattle Children’s Hospital, won this award for her My Most Memorable Case article, “Little Moments Make Big Impacts” in the fall 2016 issue.

Rachel Glincher, MSN RN CPNP-AC CPHON®

APHON Counts Writing Award

The APHON Counts Writing Award is given to recognize a contributing author of the newsletter. Glincher, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, won this award for her article; “Healthcare Disparities at Home” published in the winter 2016/2017 issue.

Jennifer Fleming, BNS RN CPN Claire McCollom, BSN RN CPHON® Colleen Nixon, MSN RN CPHON®

APHON Counts Writing Award

The APHON Counts Writing Award is given to recognize contributing author(s) of the newsletter. Fleming, a Staff Nurse II with Boston Children’s Hospital; McCollom, a Staff Nurse II also with Boston Children’s Hospital; and Nixon, a Clinical Educator with Boston Children’s Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute won this award for their article, “Competency Assessment: One Institution’s Shift in Practice” published in the spring 2017 Issue.

Cara B. Thurman, BSN RN MPH

Dianne Fochtman New Author (JOPON)

The Dianne Fochtman New Author Award is presented to an APHON member who is a first-time author of a manuscript accepted for publication in JOPON in the last year and for whom this is the first or second time a manuscript has been published. Thurman, a Staff Research Associate at Columbia University G.H. Sergievsky Center, won this award for her manuscript, “Risk for Health Care – Associate Bloodstream Infections in Pediatric Oncology Patients with Various Malignancies” published in the May/June 2017 issue.

Verna L. Hendricks-Ferguson, PhD RN CHPPN FPCN FAAN

APHON Writing Award (JOPON)

The APHON Writing Award is given to an APHON member who is a first-time author of a manuscript accepted for publication in JOPON in the last year and who has had three or more manuscripts published previously. Hendricks-Ferguson, Associate Professor & Coordinator of the RN to BSN Program Option at Saint Louis University School of Nursing won this award for her manuscript, “Pilot Evaluation of Palliative and End-of-Life Communication Intervention for Parents of Children with a Brain Tumor” published in the May/June 2017 issue.

Janie Avila, BSN RN CPON® Richard Ramos, PNP CNS MS RN CPON®

Chemotherapy/Biotherapy Instructor of the Year Award

The Instructor of the Year Award recognizes an APHON Pediatric Chemotherapy/Biotherapy Instructor who positively impacts the students they teach and the patients and families they serve by demonstrating leadership and excellence in the classroom. This year there are two recipients of this award: Avila, RN Compliance Coordinate with Doctors Hospital at Renaissance and Ramos, Clinical Nurse IV – Oncology/Stem Cell Transplant with Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. Avila and Ramos have done amazing work adapting the APHON Pediatric Chemotherapy/Biotherapy Program for nurses in Latin American countries.

Vanessa Bertini, MSN RN CPN CPON®

Jean Fergusson Excellence in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing Education Award

The Jean Fergusson Education Award recognizes an outstanding educator in the field of pediatric hematology/oncology nursing through demonstration of proficiency, professional contributions to the field, and positive teacher-learner relationships. Bertini, Oncology Program Coordinator at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, is a 30 year veteran hematology/oncology nurse with 28 years at the bedside. Bertini’s colleagues speak very highly of her, one of which stating, “I must also mention Vanessa’s impactful personality. Although our environment is inherently stressful, she always maintains her optimism, wears a permanent smile, and has a tremendous ability to calm and support those around her.”

Belinda N. Mandrell, PhD RN PNP

Distinguished Researcher Award

The Distinguished Researcher Award is given to a member who has excelled as a nurse scientist. Mandrell, Director, Nursing Research Division at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, has been an APHON member for over 15 years. Mandrell’s program of research encompasses care of children with cancer and their families through basic, translational, and clinical research designed to elucidate the biological mechanism and behavioral processes that contribute to symptoms of cancer and cancer therapy, most specifically symptoms of sleep and fatigue. As well as, promotion of health-related quality of life and alleviation of suffering through development of evidence based interventions, with promotion and facilitation of positive health habits.

Lauri Linder, PhD APRN CPON®

Novice Researcher Award

The Novice Researcher Award is given to a member who is a novice nurse scientist. Linder is an Associate Professor at the University of Utah College of Nursing. Dr. Linder’s research emphasizes symptom management and supportive care for children, adolescents, and young adults (AYAs) with cancer, including novel uses of technology to understand the patient experience.

Cheryl Rodgers, PhD MSN BSN CPNP CPON®

Excellence in Evidence Based Practice Award

The Excellence in Evidence Based Practice Award recognizes an APHON member who has demonstrated high quality contributions to evidence-based practice in the nursing care of children and their families in any area of hematology/oncology nursing practice. Rodgers is both an Assistant Professor at Duke University School of Nursing as well as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Care Center. Dr. Rodgers has worked with nursing colleagues on multiple EBP projects related to physical activity restrictions among children with a single kidney, identifying best practice for education delivery for parents of children with newly diagnosed cancer, identifying best assessment tools for peripheral neuropathy among children receiving vincristine, and identifying factors affecting adolescents willingness to communicate symptoms.

APHON is the professional organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families. APHON provides the leadership and expertise to pediatric hematology/oncology nurses by defining and promoting the highest standards of practice and care to the pediatric, adolescent and young adult communities.