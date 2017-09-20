ProMedica Headquarters Grand Opening

Newswise — TOLEDO, Ohio, September 20, 2017 – ProMedica, an Ohio-based health system, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of ProMedica Headquarters in downtown Toledo. It marked the end of three and half years of planning and construction to consolidate approximately 1,000 system employees from more than 25 buildings on a single campus.

The ProMedica Headquarters project included the restoration of a vacant former steam plant that was on the National Register of Historic Places, the renovation of an adjacent building and the construction of a parking garage. The $60 million investment has sparked further economic development in downtown Toledo with additional businesses relocating to the area and new restaurants opening up.

“As an anchor institution, we have a responsibility to reinvest in our communities and we’re happy to play a role in the revitalization of downtown Toledo,” said Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica. “Additionally, the new ProMedica Headquarters has transformed our workplace culture. Our administrative employees – the employees that support our caregivers – are more efficient and the open office environment has been great for team building.”

ProMedica Headquarters features modern design while honoring the history of Toledo and the former steam plant. Key elements include:

A history wall is located along a corridor of The Steam Plant provides a visual timeline of downtown Toledo’s history covering important events in the area from 1650 to the present.

A 13-ton bridge crane on the original crane rail is suspended above The Steam Plant’s four-story atrium. In 19th century Toledo, the crane moved turbines and boilers along the length of The Steam Plant.

Exposed brick walls were maintained throughout The Steam Plant. Reclaimed brick from the east wall was used throughout the campus.

“We made sure to respect the history of the site and bring back to life something the community can enjoy,” said Robin Whitney, senior vice president of real estate and construction, ProMedica.

