Kelley School of Business Announces New Digital Intelligence Initiative

Newswise — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Through a new Digital Intelligence Initiative, Indiana University's Kelley School of Business will help faculty better prepare students for careers involving emerging technological innovations.

The Digital Intelligence Initiative also will provide students with leadership and research opportunities in business analytics, cloud computing, intelligent systems, pervasive technologies and augmented reality. With a generous pledge, Deloitte Consulting LLP will be the founding board member for this initiative for the next five years.

The Digital Intelligence Initiative will encompass the Kelley School's Institute for Business Analytics, of which Deloitte was a founding member in 2012, and which now has 33 companies on its board, along with two new entities, the Institute for Digital Enterprise and ODT Connect.

"We continue to expand our relationship with IU and Kelley because of their willingness to continuously innovate and seek new ideas from organizations like Deloitte," said Mark Zozulia, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and a Kelley alumnus.

"I've personally been working with the faculty at Kelley for more than 10 years. Over this time, we've introduced many new programs, clubs and classroom concepts that are designed to influence the curriculum and quality of students," added Zozulia, who is the current Deloitte executive sponsor for the Institute for Business Analytics and will move to take on the same role for ODT Connect going forward.

Idalene "Idie" Kesner, dean of the Kelley School of Business, and the Frank P. Popoff Chair of Strategic Management, said she appreciates the role that Deloitte plays in developing graduates who are innovators driving momentum.

"This will help Kelley advance to the next stage of thought leadership in analytics and digital intelligence," Kesner said. "Change is a constant and moving faster than ever. New skills will be required to participate in the digital transformation that is happening right now across industries and companies worldwide.

"We are thankful for our relationship with Deloitte. Together, we are preparing students for what's next so they can seamlessly enter their careers and contribute from Day One."