Mount Sinai Queens Opens a Satellite of the Head and Neck and Thyroid Institute

Newswise — (ASTORIA, NEW YORK) September 21, 2017 - Patients in Queens now have access to high quality, advanced medical care for a wide range of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) conditions at Mount Sinai Doctors Queens, the hospital’s multi-specialty medical practice located at the Mount Sinai Queens Pavilion, 25-20 30th Avenue in Astoria, adjacent to the Hospital. Board certified specialists on the faculty of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai screen patients for head and neck diseases including thyroid malignancy, throat cancer, and advanced disease of the ear, nose, and throat.

Institute physicians and surgeons offer minimally invasive endoscopic procedures. More advanced surgeries are performed in the hospital’s new, state-of-the-art operating rooms. When appropriate, a multi-disciplinary approach is taken that includes collaborating with specialists in endocrinology, radiology, pulmonology, oncology, and other specialties to provide seamless, coordinated care.

Fellowship-trained surgeons of Mount Sinai Queens treat head and neck cancers affecting the thyroid, parathyroid, salivary glands, larynx, tongue, throat, and sinuses, and these specialist will provide access to novel treatment trials for advanced disease. Minimally invasive techniques are often used that minimize pain, complications, and scarring. In many cases, robotic assisted surgeries are performed using the DaVinci Surgical System®, which enables surgeons to precisely remove cancers from the throat without neck incisions. Candidates for robotic surgery experience minimal scarring, hospital stays and recovery, so they may return to their daily routines as quickly as possible.

“We are pleased to add this important specialty that fills a need in our community to Mount Sinai Doctors Queens, the growing multi-specialty medical practice,” says Caryn A. Schwab, Executive Director, Mount Sinai Queens. “Patients can be assured that they will receive the highest standard of personalized care by highly trained doctors who employ the latest medical protocols.” The new ENT office is part of Mount Sinai Doctors, a multi-specialty medical practice comprised of more than 30 board certified primary care physicians and medical and surgical specialists who serve on the faculty of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The ENT office is located on the fifth floor of the new 140,000-square-foot Mount Sinai Queens Pavilion. Located in the heart of Astoria, the $180-million building is handicap accessible, conveniently reachable by subway and bus and just half a mile from the Grand Central Parkway. Parking is available in the Mount Sinai Queens parking lot nearby. For more information or to make an appointment, please call either Mike Yao, MD, at 212-241-9410, or Harry Pantelides, MD at 718-384-6933 or visit Mountsinai.org/MSDqueens

About Mount Sinai Queens

Mount Sinai Queens, a licensed acute care facility, is at the forefront of healthcare delivery. From its roots more than 125 years ago as Daly’s Sanatorium, to the cutting-edge quality care and service it delivers today, Mount Sinai Queens is dedicated to serving the borough of Queens. Its expanding team of more than 500 physicians representing nearly 40 medical and surgical specialties and sub-specialties serves the needs of the growing and diverse population. The Hospital’s beautiful, brand new six-story, 140,000 square-foot Mount Sinai Queens Pavilion significantly expands the range and quality of medical care in the borough of Queens. The Pavilion houses six new state-of-the-art operating rooms allowing surgeons to perform elective, emergency, and complex procedures using the latest advances in medical technology including a da Vinci Surgical System for robotic-assisted surgery and an interventional radiology suite; the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Emergency Department which has appreciably expanded the Hospital’s ability to serve the growing urgent and emergent needs of patients; Mount Sinai Doctors, a large, multi-specialty medical practice where more than 30 physicians on the faculty of the Icahn School of Medicine in all specialties are providing outpatient care in an attractive, state-of-the-art environment. It also includes Mount Sinai Imaging, offering a full range of radiology testing.

Mount Sinai Queens provides cancer treatments guided by a multi-disciplinary approach. Its Infusion Center, an extension of the highly regarded Tisch Cancer Institute at The Mount Sinai Hospital, brings quality care for cancer and blood disorders to Queens.

Mount Sinai Queens’ unwavering commitment to patient safety and an outstanding patient experience is demonstrated by its excellent record of reduced pressure injuries, and falls along with best in class patient experience scores. Mount Sinai Queens is singular in the borough to receive Magnet® designation for nursing excellence, and Primary Stroke Center designation by The Joint Commission and the NYS Department of Health. Epic, the hospital’s electronic medical record, allows instant access to critical patient information across all inpatient and outpatient departments enabling faster and more thorough treatment.

Mount Sinai Queens is the only hospital in Queens to bear the prestigious Mount Sinai name and is now one of seven hospitals, with the Icahn School of Medicine, that form the Mount Sinai Health System. The hospital combines the medical excellence of an academic medical center with the compassionate, caring environment expected at a community hospital.

For more information visit, mountsinai.org/queens or find Mount Sinai Queens on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

