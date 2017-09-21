 
Mobile Microgrids Would Provide Rapidly Deployable Power Systems During Disaster Recovery

Released: 21-Sep-2017

Arizona State University (ASU)

  • Credit: Photographer: Pete Zrioka/Arizona State University

    Microgrids are small groups of electricity sources that can provide power and operate independently from permanent electricity infrastructure.

  Nathan Johnson, PhD Director, Laboratory for Energy And Power Solutions (LEAPS) Arizona State University

  • Credit: Photo/Arizona State University

    Nathan Johnson, PhD Director - Laboratory for Energy and Power Solutions (LEAPS) Arizona State University

Climate Science, Energy, Engineering, Environmental Science, Floods, Hurricanes, National Infrastructure
KEYWORDS
  • Hurricane, Disaster Recovery, Portable Power, power supply

    • Newswise — Portable solar-powered microgrids – including photovoltaic collectors, batteries, and a back-up diesel generator, all packaged in a portable container — can provide a rapidly deployable source of mobile power for areas devastated by natural disasters.

    A typical containerized microgrid can provide enough electricity to power a command center, small medical facility, public lighting, water treatment, or electrical tools and machinery for seven days without refueling, according to Nathan Johnson, director of the Laboratory for Energy and Power Solutions (LEAPS) at Arizona State University’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

    In addition to disaster relief microgrid systems, Johnson and his team have been developing rapidly deployable infrastructure for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Office of Naval Research (ONR), and the World Bank for use in refugee centers, forward deployed camps, and off-grid remote villages that have no access to power, water or communications.

    Johnson is available to speak about how microgrids work, the functions they serve in disaster relief operations, the practical implications of deployment to remote or austere areas, and what new services, like kitchen facilities and medical services, are being incorporated into the next wave of containerized microgrids.

     

    Nathan Johnson

    Assistant Professor, Polytechnic School, Arizona State University

    Director, Laboratory for Energy And Power Solutions (LEAPS)

