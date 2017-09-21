How to Rebuild Puerto Rico's Power Grid in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Newswise — Puerto Rico’s power grid has been destroyed by Hurricane Maria. All electricity is gone on the island and officials estimate it could take half a year to restore power to the almost 3.5 million people who live there.

Anamitra Pal, assistant professor in the School of Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering at Arizona State University, is available to discuss what it will take to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid from scratch.

Pal is an expert in power and energy systems, energy modeling and smart grids, and wide-area monitoring, protection and control.