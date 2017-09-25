Princeton Review Names University of North Florida ‘Best in the Southeast’ College

Newswise — For the ninth consecutive year, the University of North Florida is one of the best colleges in the Southeast, according to The Princeton Review. The nationally-known education services company recommends UNF in its “Best in the Southeast” list for 2018.

Only 140 colleges and universities in 12 Southeastern states made the “Best in the Southeast” list for 2018. The list is part of the company’s website feature, “2018 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”

“We’re thrilled that UNF is being recognized as an all-around outstanding academic institution within the Southeast by The Princeton Review,” said UNF President John Delaney. “This prestigious recognition affirms the tremendous on-going effort UNF has put forth to build one of the finest universities in the state.”

The Princeton Review editors made their selections based on data the company collected from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region as well as its staff visits to schools over the year and the perspectives of college counselors and advisors whose opinions the company solicits.

“We chose UNF and the other institutions we name as ‘regional best’ colleges mainly for their excellent academic programs,” said Robert Franek, Princeton Review’s senior vice president and publisher.

The Princeton Review survey asks students attending the schools to rate their own schools on several issues—from the accessibility of their professors to the quality of their science lab facilities—and answer questions about themselves, fellow students and campus life.

Students at the University say, “There is no typical student at UNF.” Filled with “friendly” people, UNF possesses “all the aspects of a huge state college with a much more laid back feel.” Professors were praised for their accessibility, with students reporting that they’ve “never had a situation where a professor was unavailable.” Students also say at UNF, “you’re not a number, you’re a person.”

The Princeton Review doesn’t rank the 658 colleges in its “2018 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list hierarchically or in various categories. The 140 colleges that The Princeton Review chose for its “Best in the Southeast” 2018 list are located in 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Princeton Review also designated 229 colleges in the Northeast, 127 in the West, and 158 in the Midwest as best in their locales on the company’s “2018 Best Colleges: Region by Region” lists. Collectively, the 658 colleges on The Princeton Review’s “regional best” list constitute about 25 percent of the nation’s 2,500 four-year colleges.

