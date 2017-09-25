 
Experts Available to Comment on Trump Feud with Activist Athletes

    • Donathan Brown

    • Stephen Mosher

    Newswise — Ithaca College Professor Stephen Mosher and Associate Professor Donathan Brown are available to comment on President Donald Trump's criticism of activist athletes who protest during the national anthem or have decided to skip traditional visits to the White House. 

    An expert in sports ethics, Mosher is able to comment on athletes' use of protest in support of civil rights. He argues that it is time to seriously consider whether the national anthem should be played before sporting events. Earlier this year, Mosher was quoted in the media regarding members of the New England Patriots deciding to skip their visit to the White House. 

    Brown is an expert on race and public policy, with an emphasis on presidential and political rhetoric. He is able to speak on the racial dimensions of Trump's recent criticism of athletes. Brown has appeared extensively in the media discussing the racial politics of Trump's presidential campaign.

    Both Mosher and Brown are available for interviews and can be reached at smosher@ithaca.edu and dlbrown@ithaca.edu, or by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of Marketing Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

    Learn more on the Ithaca College experts page.

